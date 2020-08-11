Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Mexican One-Price Restaurant and Bar Will Open Its Doors in San Antonio on Thursday
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM
Cervecería Chapultepec, a Mexico-based chain that offers tacos, tostadas, burgers, cocktails and beer at one fixed price, will open its San Antonio location Thursday, August 13, according to a social media post.
While the concept is popular throughout Mexico, the Alamo City spot will be the chain's first in the United States.
Each of its food and drink items runs $2.90.
The Cervecería is housed in the Pearl-area building at 906 E. Elmira St. previously occupied Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar. It will open at 11 a.m.
