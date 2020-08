North San Antonio Raw Juice Bar Now Offering Cold-Pressed Coffee

click to enlarge Pexels / Daria Shevtsova

La Cantera-area raw juice bar JUICEssential has added what many consider the nectar of the gods to its menu: cold-pressed coffee.The advantage of coffee at a juice bar isn’t obvious at first, but the team at JUICEssential treats every coffee order much like a smoothie, offering add-ons such as antioxidant-rich turmeric and anxiety-relieving CBD.Think of it as getting a smoothie-esque nutrient boost with a caffeinated kick.JUICEssential is also rolling out free delivery for juice cleanses ordered before 11 a.m. every Friday. JUICEssential’s cleanse plans range from one to seven day-long commitments, and can cost between $45 and $300.JUICEssential is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, suite #8119. Orders for juices, coffee, smoothies, açaí bowls and cleanses can be made on DoorDash or at the JUICEssential website