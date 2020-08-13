Thursday, August 13, 2020
North San Antonio Raw Juice Bar Now Offering Cold-Pressed Coffee
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 13, 2020 at 9:40 AM
click to enlarge
La Cantera-area raw juice bar JUICEssential has added what many consider the nectar of the gods to its menu: cold-pressed coffee.
The advantage of coffee at a juice bar isn’t obvious at first, but the team at JUICEssential treats every coffee order much like a smoothie, offering add-ons such as antioxidant-rich turmeric and anxiety-relieving CBD.
Think of it as getting a smoothie-esque nutrient boost with a caffeinated kick.
JUICEssential is also rolling out free delivery for juice cleanses ordered before 11 a.m. every Friday. JUICEssential’s cleanse plans range from one to seven day-long commitments, and can cost between $45 and $300.
JUICEssential is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, suite #8119. Orders for juices, coffee, smoothies, açaí bowls and cleanses can be made on DoorDash or at the JUICEssential website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: JUICEssential, La Cantera, raw juice, cold-pressed juice, cold pressed juice, CBD oil, turmeric, cleanse, cold-pressed coffee, pressed coffee, coffee, delivery, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.