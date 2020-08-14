VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 14, 2020

Popular San Antonio Birria and Ceviche Truck El Remedio Moving to New Location

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / ELREMEDIO_SA
  • Instagram / elremedio_sa
San Antonio mobile ceviche and birria outfit El Remedio is moving forward with plans for a new truck and a new brick-and-mortar location, MySA reports.

El Remedio has been located at 2534 Babcock Road for years, but later this month, after an upgrade to its truck, it will move to a spot on Culebra Road on the West Side. A grand re-opening featuring live music and a revised menu is on the books for August 23.



"We will be adding some new items and will be bringing back a few popular items that we had to remove due to the [previous] food truck not being big enough," owner Joshua Palacios told the news site.

In addition to the changes to its mobile rig, the El Remedio team will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the next 15 months, according to the MySA report. The location and opening details are yet to come.

El Remedio's current Babcock Road location will remain open until the transition to the new spot at 2924 Culebra Road.

A word of caution: to avoid disappointment, be sure to familiarize yourself with El Remedio's pre-order process. Its birria tacos and loaded ceviche cups tend to sell out.

