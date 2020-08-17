VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 17, 2020

San Antonio Pay-What-You-Can Eatery Turns to Crowdfunding Site to Keep Doors Open

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 2:33 PM

click image Comfort Café's blackberry stuffed French toast is packed with flavor. - INSTAGRAM / MR_SA_FOOD_MAN
  • Instagram / mr_sa_food_man
  • Comfort Café's blackberry stuffed French toast is packed with flavor.
Due to reduced business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, donation-based Comfort Café has turned to crowdfunding site GoFundMe to continue its mission of helping those recovering from drug dependency.

The restaurant operates in a pay-what-you-can capacity, funding addiction recovery center Serenity Star's mission of providing transformational programs for people on the road to recovery.



“Covid has severely limited our ability to fundraise through our two restaurants, which is what keeps Serenity Star accessible to those in need,” according to a GoFundMe campaign organized on behalf of the nonprofit. “During these times, our cafés have been closed, limited to curbside/takeout, and only open at a very limited capacity to do our part to keep our communities safe.”

The organization is asking for donations to continue to support its mission of providing six-month to one-year programs — both inpatient and residential — for men, women and families.

Prior to the pandemic, Serenity Star purchased a property in San Antonio, intending to develop another Serenity Star Recovery location. The site will provide personalized recovery programs, family support, one-on-one peer counseling, yoga, meditation, community living and more for those seeking sobriety.

San Antonians can support the organization by donating directly to the GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $15,000 since its creation in July.

Hungry philanthropists can also patronize Serenity Star’s Comfort Cafés — located in SA or Smithville, about 100 miles west of here. The restaurants offer breakfast selections such as stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes. Lunch options include a large variety of salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees.

Worth noting is that all of the café staff — from waitstaff to cooks — are in some state of their own recovery process through the SerenityStar program.

San Antonio's Comfort Café is open Thursday through Sunday, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The restaurant is offering takeout service, and accepts only cash and checks as payment.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Team Behind The Brooklynite Opens New Whiskey Bar North of Downtown San Antonio Read More

  2. Two San Antonio Businesses Join Forces to Promote Locally-Raised and Butchered Meats Read More

  3. South Texas Man Goes Viral With Puro Tweet of Whole Brisket Stuffed Into Flour Tortilla Read More

  4. Celebrate National Rum Day with Curbside Cocktails from These San Antonio Boozeries Read More

  5. Popular San Antonio Birria and Ceviche Truck El Remedio Moving to New Location Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation