VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

City of San Antonio Issues Citations to Northside Bar The Well for COVID-19 Order Violations

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE WELL
  • Facebook / The Well
The City of San Antonio has slapped popular Northside nightspot The Well with a pair a citations for violating both state and local pandemic safety orders, KSAT reports.

The city received complaints about the UTSA-area bar and restaurant and saw video shot Saturday night that showed overcrowded conditions, according to the TV station. Each of its citations carry a fine of up to $1,000. 

The video drew a rebuke from San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg during Monday night's COVID-19 briefing. He warned the city won't hesitate to fine businesses that violate public health orders.

“It’s horrible. Absolutely horrible," Nirenberg said. "I was angered by what I saw on the tape, not just for just the blatant disregard for the well-being of other people, including those that were in that establishment, but also on behalf of all the other small business owners in this community that are trying to do it the right way.”

In a statement to KSAT, The Well's owner, Lauren Stanley, said the video showed the aftermath of a walkout by 10 security staffers. Without that personnel, the venue was unable to manage a crowd waiting to get inside.

“Once we realized what had happened, our restaurant managers worked as quickly as possible to put an internal security detail together, but our response as a team fell short," according to the statement.

Stanley said The Well has since hired a new security team and is committed to following state and local rules. 

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Team Behind The Brooklynite Opens New Whiskey Bar North of Downtown San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio Pay-What-You-Can Eatery Turns to Crowdfunding Site to Keep Doors Open Read More

  3. South Texas Man Goes Viral With Puro Tweet of Whole Brisket Stuffed Into Flour Tortilla Read More

  4. As the Pandemic Wears on, Texas Craft Brewers Question How Long They Can Survive Read More

  5. Tiff's Treats Will Let Deployed Soldiers Send Free Cookies and Video Messages to Their Families Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation