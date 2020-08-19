VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Brew Monkey Beer Co., San Antonio’s Newest Craft Brewery, to Open August 29

Brew Monkey Beer Co. will start pouring craft beer in Northeast San Antonio this month.

The new, 2,000-square-foot facility will open August 29 with Benjie's Munch Truck providing eats for the opening event, according to the upstart brewer's website.



The noon-to-10 p.m. grand opening will also allow Brew Monkey to show off its 15-barrel system, a 20-tap line in the tasting room and 32-ounce crowlers for curbside sale, according to an Express-News report.

“We’re all about making beers that customers will be able to enjoy a few without getting hit over the head with it,” owner Jim Hansen told the daily. “It’s all about brewing easy drinkers and sticking with classic recipes.”

The beers in the works now include a honey blonde ale called Summer Lightning Ale, Hometown Lager and an India Pale ale dubbed Meet in the Middle.

Brew Monkey is located at 11935 Starcrest Drive inside the Blossom Business Park.

