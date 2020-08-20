VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Alamo Heights Restaurant Bistr09 Reintroduces Paella on the Patio Event

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BISTR09
  • Courtesy Bistr09
Before the COVID-19 turned the restaurant world upside down, Bistr09 chef Damien Watel offered Paella on the Patio, as an immersive dining event where the Spanish rice-based dish was prepared in full view of restaurant guests.

With a few adjustments to ensure social distancing, Watel is reintroducing the weekly fixture in the hope of reminding guests of simpler times.



In this new, pandemic-era iteration, the paella — prepared with a variety of fresh ingredients like lemon, garlic, tomatoes, red bell peppers, mussels, shrimp, chorizo and chicken — will be prepared in the kitchen, rather than table-side.

The rejuvenated Paella on the Patio will take place Thursdays, beginning August 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A promotion offers the dish for $15 per person.

In addition to it patio dining, Bistr09 offers physically distant bar-area dining.  Guests can order from the testaurant's full kitchen and bar menus online for curbside pick up through the website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Favorite Alamo Candy Company Moves to Bigger Digs on Hildebrand Street Read More

  2. San Antonio Taqueria Serves Straight-Up Warning: 'No Mask, No Tacos' Read More

  3. La Panaderia Opens Newly Expanded Outdoor Patio at Alamo Heights Location Read More

  4. Brew Monkey Beer Co., San Antonio’s Newest Craft Brewery, to Open August 29 Read More

  5. Jason Dady to Open New Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant at San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation