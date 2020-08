Alamo Heights Restaurant Bistr09 Reintroduces Paella on the Patio Event

click to enlarge Courtesy Bistr09

Before the COVID-19 turned the restaurant world upside down, Bistr09 chef Damien Watel offered Paella on the Patio, as an immersive dining event where the Spanish rice-based dish was prepared in full view of restaurant guests.With a few adjustments to ensure social distancing, Watel is reintroducing the weekly fixture in the hope of reminding guests of simpler times.In this new, pandemic-era iteration, the paella — prepared with a variety of fresh ingredients like lemon, garlic, tomatoes, red bell peppers, mussels, shrimp, chorizo and chicken — will be prepared in the kitchen, rather than table-side.The rejuvenated Paella on the Patio will take place Thursdays, beginning August 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A promotion offers the dish for $15 per person.In addition to it patio dining, Bistr09 offers physically distant bar-area dining. Guests can order from the testaurant's full kitchen and bar menus online for curbside pick up through the website