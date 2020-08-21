Friday, August 21, 2020
La Laguna Mariscos Restaurant Opens in San Antonio, Bringing Over-the-Top Micheladas
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM
Mexico-based eatery La Laguna Mariscos & Sushi has opened its new San Antonio location, delivering its signature, over-the-top Micheladas to the masses.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page
, the restaurant threw open the doors on the new Dominion-area location Wednesday.
The extensive menu features tostadas, tacos, various seafood cocktails and — of course — extravagant Micheladas, which range in price from $8 to $40.
The new spot is located at 23535 Interstate 10 West. The restaurant hasn't yet posted hours of operation.
