Friday, August 21, 2020

The Good Kind Southtown to Host Weekly Pig Roast Pop-Up With San Antonio Chef Jeff White

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM

Anyone missing the pig roasts at the now-defunct Eastside Kitchenette take note: chef Jeff White is back with a new version of the Sunday event at outdoor space The Good Kind Southtown.

Starting August 30, White will bring his Backyard BBQ Whole Hog Roast pop-up to the picturesque grounds of The Good Kind, offering fresh pork tacos, a full salsa bar, Mexican street corn and drink specials.



While the hog will roast all day, tacos service doesn't begin until 4 p.m. The pork lasts until it runs out, and organizers recommend arriving early for a socially distanced table.

Weekend warriors can purchase a meal deal of two tacos and a serving of street corn for $14 or order individual tacos for $4 each.

