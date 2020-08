San Antonio Nonprofit Culinaria to Host Hospitality Music Festival in New Braunfels

click to enlarge Courtesy Culinaria / Richard Clark Photography

If you’re into the idea of sipping wine in the sunshine while country, folk and Americana tunes flow, Culinaria’s Hospitality Tour may be where you want to be on Saturday, September 12.Restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria will host a day-long music festival at historic Freiheit Country Store in New Braunfels, featuring live music, guest bartenders and a silent auction — all to directly benefit the hospitality industry in New Braunfels.The music lineup includes acts such as William Clark Green and Statesboro Revue, Blue Water Highway, Austin Gilliam and Mario Flores.Tickets range from $10 to $25 and a small number of VIP tables are available for the entire day. A complete schedule of artists can be viewed at Culinaria’s website Freiheit Country Store is located at 2157 FM 1101 in New Braunfels. The venue is limiting access to less than half of its capacity and adhering to all state and local safety and sanitation guidelines.