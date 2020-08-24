VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 24, 2020

San Antonio Nonprofit Culinaria to Host Hospitality Music Festival in New Braunfels

Posted By on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CULINARIA / RICHARD CLARK PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Courtesy Culinaria / Richard Clark Photography
If you’re into the idea of sipping wine in the sunshine while country, folk and Americana tunes flow, Culinaria’s Hospitality Tour may be where you want to be on Saturday, September 12.

Restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria will host a day-long music festival at historic Freiheit Country Store in New Braunfels, featuring live music, guest bartenders and a silent auction — all to directly benefit the hospitality industry in New Braunfels.



The music lineup includes acts such as William Clark Green and Statesboro Revue, Blue Water Highway, Austin Gilliam and Mario Flores.

Tickets range from $10 to $25 and a small number of VIP tables are available for the entire day. A complete schedule of artists can be viewed at Culinaria’s website.

Freiheit Country Store is located at 2157 FM 1101 in New Braunfels. The venue is limiting access to less than half of its capacity and adhering to all state and local safety and sanitation guidelines.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. La Laguna Mariscos Restaurant Opens in San Antonio, Bringing Over-the-Top Micheladas Read More

  2. Weekend Workout: Earn That Margarita on New Blender Bikes in Market Square Read More

  3. Bar Owners Skeptical of Texas Comptroller's Emergency Change in Tax on To-Go Alcohol Sales Read More

  4. Elizabeth Chambers of San Antonio's Bird Bakery Partners With Childhood Cancer Nonprofit Read More

  5. Shiner Beer's Spoetzl Brewery Jumps on Hard Seltzer Bandwagon Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation