TABC Suspends Permit of Northside Nightspot for Ignoring COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Instagram / thewellsanantonio
The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission has suspended Northside nightspot The Well’s alcohol permit for 30 days, following "multiple complaints about large crowds and insufficient social distancing,” the San Antonio Business Journal reports
Last Friday, a TABC press release said the organization received multiple reports of large crowds and guests without face masks — both prohibited under an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Around 2 a.m. on August 16, Twitter user ZackAttack8099 posted a video
at the venue, showing a huge crowd, hardly any social distancing and few guests wearing masks.
In a statement last week, The Well's owner said the video showed an incident that occurred after a walkout by its security staff and that managers have taken steps to ensure such violations won't happen again.
