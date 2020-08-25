These San Antonio Businesses are Throwing Pet Parties Wednesday to Celebrate National Dog Day

click image Instagram / hopshoundssa

Let's face it: 2020’s gone to the dogs.All the more reason to celebrate your canine companion with a special soirée on Wednesday — National Dog Day. At least three San Antonio businesses are pulling out all of the stops to celebrate our furry friends, who are legit the real MVPs of the pandemic.Northside pooch-friendly dining and drinking spot Hops & Hounds will throw a doggy dance party with drink specials, heat-beating dog treats from Lucky’s Pupsicles and music from XBOYRD & DJ Therapy. Music is from 8-11 p.m., but the indoor-outdoor venue will remain open until midnight for the special occasion.Everything-but-the-booze kit purveyor Suck It Up SA is partnering with Texas Public Radio, Tito’s Vodka and SA Pets Alive! for a virtual yappy hour from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Pups and their humans can gather online for canine trivia, a grooming makeover and costume contest featuring a formal attire theme. To prepare, purchase a Suck It Up SA Doggy Tito’s Sour Cocktail Kit at Southtown’s Pig Liquors from 1-5 p.m. Kits are priced at $13, and 200-millileter bottles of Tito’s run $7. You read that right: four cocktails for $20. Paw-ty time!South Texas drive-thru institution Whataburger is also going virtual for the celebration, partnering with the San Antonio Humane Society to throw a lunchtime Ulti-Mutt Pooch Party. A livestream of puppy playtime — complete with Whataburger puppy playhouse — will promote adoptable furry friends and give your family a much-needed break. Interested pup-lovers can tune in to Whataburger’s Youtube channel at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to partake in the furry festivities.