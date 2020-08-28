VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 28, 2020

Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / __SHAE__23
  • Instagram / __shae__23
Despite the recent influx of guests fleeing Hurricane Laura, San Antonio's hospitality industry is continuing its deep job cuts.

Luxury property JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is laying off 462 workers, or half its staff, the Express-News reports, citing details from affected employees. Its downtown Marriott Rivercenter and Marriott Riverwalk properties are also trimming jobs, although it's unclear how many.



What's more, the Sheraton Gunter Hotel will lay off 38 employees, according to details it provided to the Texas Workforce Commission. Those cuts are expected to take place October 23, according to its filing.

The job losses are the result of the coronavirus pandemic all but wiping out the convention and leisure travel business. Wyndam Hotels recently warned the TWC of coming job cuts in San Antonio, and airport foodservice provider HMSHost is getting rid of more than 100 positions here.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, U.S. hotels have lost more than $46 billion in room revenue since the public health issue began escalating in mid-February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that the 4.8 million hospitality and leisure jobs have evaporated since February.

