Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Veteran Bar Owners to Open Amor Eterno in Southtown, a Love Letter to Puro San Antonio Cultura

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge The new Amor Eterno will be located behind iconic Southtown nightspot Bar America. - INSTAGRAM / BAR AMERICA
  • Instagram / Bar America
  • The new Amor Eterno will be located behind iconic Southtown nightspot Bar America.
Southtown will gain another craft cocktail bar this fall, as Amor Eterno — a new venture helmed by local bar owners Brian Correa and Aaron Peña — is poised to bring puro flavor to the arty and thriving neighborhood.

Correa and Peña, owners of iconic Bar America and the Squeezebox respectively, will open the new concept sometime in October.



The space, located at 540 S. Presa St. behind Bar America, will feature a slow-paced, intimate vibe with a focus on celebrating local culture and family history. It previously housed Don Martin's Coffee Co., which closed this spring.

“The building is historic. It belonged to Brian’s grandfather, who originally owned Bar America,” Peña told the Current. “I grew up going to Bar America and have memories of being in there with [Correa’s] grandfather working the door. It definitely feels like we have a responsibility to create something our families would be proud of in this space and something the city can embrace.”

Correa and Peña have yet to announce an opening date, but are directing fans to the establishment’s Instagram feed for future updates.

click image Amor Eterno will occupy the space that formerly housed Don Martin's Coffee Co., which closed in March of this year. - INSTAGRAM / DONMARTINSCOFFEE
  • Instagram / donmartinscoffee
  • Amor Eterno will occupy the space that formerly housed Don Martin's Coffee Co., which closed in March of this year.
