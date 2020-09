Maruchan Noodle Company Expanding Factory South of San Antonio

click image Instagram / josiahrscott

Maruchan — the company responsible for brightly packaged, over-seasoned, three-minute ramen and other noodle-y things — is expanding its factory just south of the Alamo City, theThe company filed documents with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that show plans to expand the footprint of its facility in Von Ormy by adding a new production line and more than 100 employee parking spots.Maruchan toldthat it's already begun work on a 145,000-square-foot warehouse addition that will include another food line. While the company says there will be no changes to its existing building, the facade will get a slight upgrade, along with the addition of more parking for its workers.reports that the upgrades will cost the company $21.7 million, and are slated for completion in March of next year.Maruchan opened the Von Ormy factory in 2014 with 200 employees, and told KSAT that it would eventually grow to 600 workers. Thewas unable to confirm the current number of employees at press time.