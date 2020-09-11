San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing Releasing Sweet and Sour Piccadilly-Inspired Beer

click image Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing

The minds over at Black Laboratory Brewing may have concocted their most San Antonio-specific flavor profile yet. So much so, the craft brewer has dubbed the new brew Puro San Antonio.The East Side brewery doctored a blonde ale base with pickle juice, cherry Kool-Aid and chamoy to replicate the sweet, sour and spicy treat known as a Piccadilly at South Texas snack shops.The ale makes use of ingredients from local chamoy purveyor Alamo Candy and Southside raspa stand Manny's Snow Wiz Shaved Ice, creating an adult beverage reminiscent of that quintessential SA summertime snack.“It’s probably one of my favorite beers to make so far,” said Tim Castaneda, Black Laboratory's brewer. “It really represents San Antonio. If you were to tell someone outside of South Texas that you’re drinking a beer with chamoy and cherry KoolAid, they wouldn’t get it. But it’s like a piece of our childhood.”Puro San Antonio will be available for online orders Friday, September 11, at 7 p.m. Sales are limited to two packs of two 16-ounce cans per person to ensure that anybody who wants to try Puro San Antonio can get a chance.Those who purchase the new beer will be able to pick up their order from the brewery, located at 1602 E. Houston St., starting at noon on Saturday, September 12.