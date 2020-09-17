No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 17, 2020

New San Antonio restaurant Tidy Ben’s offers vegan spin on childhood favorite sloppy Joes

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 12:25 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / TIDYBENS
  • Instagram / tidybens
Those nostalgic for the culinary curiosity that is the sloppy Joe may be thrilled to learn SA has a new Joe-focused spot called Tidy Ben’s Sloppy Joes. Surprise may accompany that thrill when they learn that the restaurant is all vegan.

That's right, the new joint specializes in meat-free sliders that consist of a shredded plant-based filling tucked inside sweet Hawaiian-style buns — or piled high atop tater tots or Fritos.



The menu consists of four savory filling flavors, from the classic Sloppy Sloppy (reminiscent of the childhood fave) to the Sloppy Fiesta, which offers oh-so-South Texas jalapeño spice. The Sloppy Tots and Sloppy Frito Pie ditch the buns to become both meat and gluten free.

Tidy Ben’s strives to use fresh, locally sourced ingredients as often as possible and operates on the belief that sustainability doesn't have to mean a compromise on flavor, according to its owners.

Tidy Ben’s offers eats via its website for pickup at 1430 N. Flores St., or for delivery through the Frnd-ships app. The new restaurant is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Restaurant Association CEO warns that River Walk restaurants are 'sitting ducks' amid pandemic Read More

  2. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  3. Three San Antonio food and drink establishments serving up Diez y Seis de Septiembre specials Read More

  4. San Antonio nonprofit expanding health services for local food and hospitality workers Read More

  5. Elise Russ, San Antonio pastry chef and restauranteur, accepted to industry-focused organization Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation