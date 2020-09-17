New San Antonio restaurant Tidy Ben’s offers vegan spin on childhood favorite sloppy Joes

click image
Those nostalgic for the culinary curiosity that is the sloppy Joe may be thrilled to learn SA has a new Joe-focused spot called Tidy Ben’s Sloppy Joes. Surprise may accompany that thrill when they learn that the restaurant is all vegan.
That's right, the new joint specializes in meat-free sliders that consist of a shredded plant-based filling tucked inside sweet Hawaiian-style buns — or piled high atop tater tots or Fritos.
The menu consists of four savory filling flavors, from the classic Sloppy Sloppy (reminiscent of the childhood fave) to the Sloppy Fiesta, which offers oh-so-South Texas jalapeño spice. The Sloppy Tots and Sloppy Frito Pie ditch the buns to become both meat and gluten free.
Tidy Ben’s strives to use fresh, locally sourced ingredients as often as possible and operates on the belief that sustainability doesn't have to mean a compromise on flavor, according to its owners.
Tidy Ben’s offers eats via its website
for pickup at 1430 N. Flores St., or for delivery through the Frnd-ships app. The new restaurant is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
