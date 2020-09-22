No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Austin-based seafood eatery snaps up former Tacos and Tequila space near San Antonio's Pearl

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM

Austin-based Señor Fish Seafood Bar is about to make a splash in the Alamo City, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Señor Fish, which specializes in Mexican twists on fresh seafood, will open its first San Antonio location in the Pearl-area space formerly occupied by the defunct Tacos and Tequila. The restaurant is located at 1915 Broadway near the intersection of Josephine and Grayson Streets.



A Señor Fish staffer who wished to be unnamed told the daily that the new dining spot could be open as early as October.

Señor Fish’s social media page doesn't list hours of operation, but it does tout the new SA spot as having a casual dining environment with an intimate bar.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

