Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Austin-based seafood eatery snaps up former Tacos and Tequila space near San Antonio's Pearl
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM
Austin-based Señor Fish Seafood Bar is about to make a splash in the Alamo City, the San Antonio Express-News reports
Señor Fish, which specializes in Mexican twists on fresh seafood, will open its first San Antonio location in the Pearl-area space formerly occupied by the defunct Tacos and Tequila. The restaurant is located at 1915 Broadway near the intersection of Josephine and Grayson Streets.
A Señor Fish staffer who wished to be unnamed told the daily that the new dining spot could be open as early as October.
Señor Fish’s social media page doesn't list hours of operation, but it does tout the new SA spot as having a casual dining environment with an intimate bar.
