San Antonio vegan chef Rebel Mariposa to hold virtual cooking class Thursday evening

Rebel Mariposa, head honcho at San Antonio's La Botanica, will offer up her plant-based expertise Thursday evening in a virtual cooking class.The vegan chef will prepare a quinoa, arugula and pickled carrot salad and discuss the versatility of jicama, hearts of palm and other lesser-known fruits and vegetables.The hour-long class is a partnership between Mariposa and Senior Planet, a website aimed at a 60-and-over audience. While the site is focused on seniors, the cooking tips are intended for home cooks of all ages.Registration for the free 5 p.m. class — and an accompanying shopping list — are available at the Senior Planet website La Botanica, known for vegan eats and drinks and a LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, will reopen its patio for dining and drinking this weekend. The patio will be open on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.