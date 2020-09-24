No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 24, 2020

San Antonio vegan chef Rebel Mariposa to hold virtual cooking class Thursday evening

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
Rebel Mariposa, head honcho at San Antonio's La Botanica, will offer up her plant-based expertise Thursday evening in a virtual cooking class.

The vegan chef will prepare a quinoa, arugula and pickled carrot salad and discuss the versatility of jicama, hearts of palm and other lesser-known fruits and vegetables.



The hour-long class is a partnership between Mariposa and Senior Planet, a website aimed at a 60-and-over audience. While the site is focused on seniors, the cooking tips are intended for home cooks of all ages.

Registration for the free 5 p.m. class — and an accompanying shopping list — are available at the Senior Planet website.

La Botanica, known for vegan eats and drinks and a LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere, will reopen its patio for dining and drinking this weekend. The patio will be open on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

