Friday, September 25, 2020

Doña Kika’s Gorditas trading in bright orange food truck for Southwest San Antonio storefront

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / RICHIE1186
  • Instagram / richie1186
Doña Kika’s — a popular mobile purveyor of tacos, tortas, gorditas and chalupas — will open a brick-and-mortar eatery on San Antonio’s far Southwest side.

The truck's owners shared the news in a Facebook post late Thursday, along with a heartfelt message to its fans.



"Beyond grateful and excited for a brand new chapter. … So many to thank for this opportunity,” the post read. “Waiting on final building inspections. We will announce opening day as soon as it is set. It won't be long! We look forward to serving you all!”

According to the truck’s social media accounts, the stationary location will be at 14090 Interstate 35, near Von Ormy.

A representative of the business told the Current via social media that the food truck will remain in operation for special events and catering gigs, but the immediate focus is getting the brick and mortar space up and running.

