Fish City Grill makes a splash with second San Antonio location on city’s Northwest side

Texas-based eatery Fish City Grill
will celebrate 25 years in business by unveiling a new Alamo City location next week.
The Northwest San Antonio spot will open at 75 percent capacity on Tuesday, September 29, featuring a seafood-focused menu that includes shrimp, catfish, oysters, fish tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The nearly 3,000-square-foot restaurant, located at 7010 West Loop 1604, will also include a full bar with a specialty cocktail menu.
The chain says it strives to serve product from fisheries and vendors that are environmentally conscious and fish legally from sustainable waters.
The new spot isn’t the only Fish City location getting special attention next week: its original SA outpost in the Northwoods shopping complex will close for five days for a series of interior upgrades.
“We’re proud to celebrate our company’s 25th anniversary by launching the new restaurant and by refreshing the Northwoods location with our updated branding,” Fish City co-founder Bill Bayne said in a release.
Operating hours for the new location will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
