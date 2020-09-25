No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

San Antonio Food Bank receives 15,000 pounds of food from Feeding America partnership

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY BIMBO BAKERIES USA
  • Courtesy Bimbo Bakeries USA
For the fourth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have teamed up to support the San Antonio Food Bank’s mission by donating 15,000 pounds of food through a partnership with Feeding America.

Representatives from each of the organizations visited the Food Bank Thursday to deliver the donation, which included 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of much-needed protein that will be distributed over the coming weeks.



A donation of this size equates to 12,500 meals.

“The summer months are always a struggle for food banks, with children out of school and donations lighter because of vacations," SA Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in a release.

“2020 has been extra difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re seeing more families — those who never thought they’d be in this situation — coming in for help. We cannot thank our corporate partners enough for this generous donation during these trying times.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito’s may try to save Texas' iconic Luby's cafeteria chain Read More

  2. After 14-year absence, Pabst Brewing Co. moves its corporate headquarters back to San Antonio Read More

  3. Kid- and pet-friendly Brooster's Backyard Icehouse to open on San Antonio’s South Side this fall Read More

  4. San Marcos’ Roughhouse Brewing debuts limestone cave-aged beer made with 100% Texas ingredients Read More

  5. San Antonio-based H-E-B pulls cocktail mixers from shelves, citing trademark infringement Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation