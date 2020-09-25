San Antonio Food Bank receives 15,000 pounds of food from Feeding America partnership

click to enlarge Courtesy Bimbo Bakeries USA

For the fourth year in a row, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods have teamed up to support the San Antonio Food Bank’s mission by donating 15,000 pounds of food through a partnership with Feeding America.Representatives from each of the organizations visited the Food Bank Thursday to deliver the donation, which included 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of much-needed protein that will be distributed over the coming weeks.A donation of this size equates to 12,500 meals.“The summer months are always a struggle for food banks, with children out of school and donations lighter because of vacations," SA Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in a release.“2020 has been extra difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re seeing more families — those who never thought they’d be in this situation — coming in for help. We cannot thank our corporate partners enough for this generous donation during these trying times.”