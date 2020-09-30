No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

La Cantera Resort & Spa to raise glasses and donations for breast cancer resource organization

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY LA CANTERA RESORT & SPA
  • Courtesy La Cantera Resort & Spa
La Cantera Resort & Spa is going pink this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, pledging to raise funds for Texas-based nonprofit WINGS with a monthlong, resort-wide campaign.

WINGS aims to bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, providing comprehensive breast health services to uninsured Central and South Texas women.



Every Thursday evening throughout the month of October, La Cantera Resort will hold a Pinks on the Patio event, just off the main lobby entrance. From 6 to 8 p.m., the space will feature live music, $11 cocktails and $10 Chandon Brut Rosé and One Hope Chardonnay. For each drink purchased, $2 will go to WINGS.

The resort’s Loma de Vida Spa will also offer a special package supporting WINGS, which will allow guests to explore its Himalayan salt saunas, herbal steam rooms, outdoor infinity edge pool and heated Jacuzzi. The experience will include live music, individual charcuterie plates and a mini bottle of Chandon for each guest.

The spa experience will take place on October 14 and 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets and details are available online, and $5 of each spa package will benefit WINGS. Masks and swimwear will be required throughout the spa.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's iconic Cadillac Bar lists furnishings on estate sale site due to closure Read More

  2. Olla Express Café launches Pan de Muerto latte, tapping into Mexico's traditional Día de Muertos flavors Read More

  3. San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table expands menu and footprint amid COVID-19 pandemic Read More

  4. 2 San Antonio restaurants offering specialty burgers to benefit Texas veteran-assistance nonprofit Read More

  5. These San Antonio coffee shops are serving up sweet deals for National Coffee Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation