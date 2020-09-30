La Cantera Resort & Spa to raise glasses and donations for breast cancer resource organization

click to enlarge
La Cantera Resort & Spa
-
Courtesy La Cantera Resort & Spa
is going pink this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, pledging to raise funds for Texas-based nonprofit WINGS with a monthlong, resort-wide campaign.
WINGS
aims to bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, providing comprehensive breast health services to uninsured Central and South Texas women.
Every Thursday evening throughout the month of October, La Cantera Resort will hold a Pinks on the Patio event, just off the main lobby entrance. From 6 to 8 p.m., the space will feature live music, $11 cocktails and $10 Chandon Brut Rosé and One Hope Chardonnay. For each drink purchased, $2 will go to WINGS.
The resort’s Loma de Vida Spa will also offer a special package supporting WINGS, which will allow guests to explore its Himalayan salt saunas, herbal steam rooms, outdoor infinity edge pool and heated Jacuzzi. The experience will include live music, individual charcuterie plates and a mini bottle of Chandon for each guest.
The spa experience will take place on October 14 and 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets and details are available online
, and $5 of each spa package will benefit WINGS. Masks and swimwear will be required throughout the spa.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.