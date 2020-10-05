No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 5, 2020

Popular San Antonio food truck to hold grand opening at brick and mortar space October 7

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM

COURTESY CHILAQUIL
  • Courtesy Chilaquil
Chilaquil, a food truck concept focused on traditional Mexican fare and chilaquiles, will open its first brick and mortar space at the Pearl Bottling Department food hall Wednesday.

Chilaquil’s owners — and Mexico natives — Orlando and Susana Aguirre take inspiration from the traditional fare of their childhood. The husband-and-wfie team will offer traditional street and comfort food fare at Chilaquil, focusing on chilaquiles.



Chilaquiles are a Mexican comfort food consisting of tortilla chips covered in salsa, cheese, and more. Chilaquil offers more elaborate versions of this traditional dish that also includes a variety of beans, eggs, avocado, chicken, steak, pork and nopalitos.

Additionally, the restaurant offers tortas, mollettes, tacos, quesadillas and other snacks — all available for patio dining or carry out.

Chilaquil, located at 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6, will hold their grand opening Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Normal hours of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

