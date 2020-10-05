Monday, October 5, 2020
Taco Cabana has released a frozen pumpkin spice margarita, because nothing is sacred
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 1:37 PM
While cooler temperatures usually evoke images of cozy knit scarves and canoodling with cocoa, San Antonio-based Tex-Mex giant Taco Cabana has launched their own unique spin on autumnal beverages: the pumpkin spice margarita.
The pumpkin spice marg — which boasts an impressively unappetizing shade of "blah" — is one of three seasonal flavors hitting stores Monday. The other two flavors, sour gummy and blood orange, seem like they'll be much less controversial than TC's banner pumpkin spice concoction.
TC margaritas are available for purchase all day, every day — starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays — at all San Antonio locations. Those with morbid interest can also have the pumpkin spice margarita delivered via online ordering using the MYTC! app
or at the TC website
.
Don’t forget! Chamoy can still be added to any margarita — even the pumpkin spice one (!!!) — at no additional charge.
