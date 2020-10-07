No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

San Antonio's new Cuishe Cocina Mexicana offers 150 bottles of agave spirits — and toasted insects

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CUISHE_COCINA
  • Instagram / cuishe_cocina
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana has opened in Stone Oak, offering a menu inspired by Central Mexico plus a collection of more than 150 spirits distilled from agave, MySA reports.

That abundance of bottles certainly makes since, seeing that the restaurant is named for an agave plant used to make mezcal.



A new concept from the minds behind tapas outpost Toro Kitchen + Bar, Cuishe (pronounced KWEE-sheh) opened Tuesday, just a few doors down from the spot where co-owner Gerardo De Anda opened the first Toro in 2017.

The new restaurant boasts two spacious rooms for guests to enjoy the ample offering of agave-based spirits, including tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla, served straight up or mixed in a wide variety of cocktails, MySA reports.

Toro executive chef Juan Carlos Bazan's Central Mexican-rooted menu features both expected dishes like arrachera, enchiladas and sopes plus more adventurous options: ant-larvae “caviar” called escamoles and an assortment of toasted creepy crawlies such as scorpions, grasshoppers and worms served with guacamole, the news site reports.

Cuishe is located at 115 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 1118. The new spot is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 2 a.m. and Sundays from noon-9 p.m.

Lunch, which includes some brunch options, is served until 3 p.m. daily.

