San Antonio's Pearl complex to welcome new spot with accessible approach to French comfort food

click to enlarge Courtesy Giles Design Bureau / Clayton & Little Architects

click to enlarge Courtesy Pearl

Raclette and baguette at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou.

The Pearl will add some European panache to its dining options this fall with the addition of Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, a casual eatery with a classic and accessible approach to French fare.Unlike pricey, upscale French restaurants, brasseries are more informal, and they're known for providing a more casual atmosphere where guests can enjoy a full meal or an afternoon snack of wine and oysters.The menu at Mon Chou Chou will feature French comfort foods that will appeal to a range of guests. Think French classics such as steak frites, escargot, fresh oysters, coq au vin. Also on the menu is raclette and baguette: gooey melted cheese scraped straight from the block and slathered onto crusty bread.The bar program will offer handcrafted cocktails including the Pink French Fairy featuring Citadelle gin, egg white, fresh lemon and wild strawberry liquor, as well as a selection of absinthes — the incredibly alcoholic, anise-flavored spirit that some say has madness-inducing properties.Housed in the space formerly occupied by The Culinary Institute of America’s NAO, at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 2104, Mon Chou Chou will open at a not-yet-determined date next month.