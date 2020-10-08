No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 8, 2020

San Antonio's Pearl complex to welcome new spot with accessible approach to French comfort food

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY GILES DESIGN BUREAU / CLAYTON & LITTLE ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Giles Design Bureau / Clayton & Little Architects
The Pearl will add some European panache to its dining options this fall with the addition of Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, a casual eatery with a classic and accessible approach to French fare.

Unlike pricey, upscale French restaurants, brasseries are more informal, and they're known for providing a more casual atmosphere where guests can enjoy a full meal or an afternoon snack of wine and oysters.



click to enlarge Raclette and baguette at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou. - COURTESY PEARL
  • Courtesy Pearl
  • Raclette and baguette at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou.
The menu at Mon Chou Chou will feature French comfort foods that will appeal to a range of guests. Think French classics such as steak frites, escargot, fresh oysters, coq au vin. Also on the menu is raclette and baguette: gooey melted cheese scraped straight from the block and slathered onto crusty bread.

The bar program will offer handcrafted cocktails including the Pink French Fairy featuring Citadelle gin, egg white, fresh lemon and wild strawberry liquor, as well as a selection of absinthes — the incredibly alcoholic, anise-flavored spirit that some say has madness-inducing properties.

À la vôtre!

Housed in the space formerly occupied by The Culinary Institute of America’s NAO, at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 2104, Mon Chou Chou will open at a not-yet-determined date next month.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New indoor-outdoor bar Jaime’s Place to open on San Antonio’s West Side this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio chefs behind Mixtli unveil Kumo, contemporary Mexican with a Japanese twist Read More

  3. San Antonio's new Cuishe Cocina Mexicana offers 150 bottles of agave spirits — and toasted insects Read More

  4. Specialty ale from San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. raises $10,000 for elephant conservation Read More

  5. Gov. Abbott gives Texas counties option to reopen bars at 50% capacity on October 14 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation