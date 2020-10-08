Thursday, October 8, 2020
SoHill Café in San Antonio's Beacon Hill temporarily closes due to staffing issues
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM
Jean Francois Poujol says the pandemic has made it difficult to hire and retain staff.
SoHill Café owner Jean-Francois Poujol on Wednesday temporarily closed his popular Beacon Hill pizza and pasta eatery.
"We made a tough decision today to close SoHill Café until further notice," Poujol wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We are hoping to restructure and reopen again. Please accept our thanks for any of you who supported us during this time."
In an interview with news site MySA
, Poujol chalked up the closure to staffing issues. The pandemic has made it difficult for him to hire and retain quality workers.
“People are getting so much money on unemployment, it became a game of whether or not you had enough staff to keep the doors open without the service being compromised,” Poujol told MySA
. “I won’t compromise service.”
Poujoul's adjoining property, Julia’s Bistro & Bar, will continue to operate as usual, according to the news story.
