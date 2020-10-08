No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 8, 2020

SoHill Café in San Antonio's Beacon Hill temporarily closes due to staffing issues

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Jean Francois Poujol says the pandemic has made it difficult to hire and retain staff. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Jean Francois Poujol says the pandemic has made it difficult to hire and retain staff.
SoHill Café owner Jean-Francois Poujol on Wednesday temporarily closed his popular Beacon Hill pizza and pasta eatery.

"We made a tough decision today to close SoHill Café until further notice," Poujol wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We are hoping to restructure and reopen again. Please accept our thanks for any of you who supported us during this time."



In an interview with news site MySA, Poujol chalked up the closure to staffing issues. The pandemic has made it difficult for him to hire and retain quality workers.

“People are getting so much money on unemployment, it became a game of whether or not you had enough staff to keep the doors open without the service being compromised,” Poujol told MySA. “I won’t compromise service.”

Poujoul's adjoining property, Julia’s Bistro & Bar, will continue to operate as usual, according to the news story.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New indoor-outdoor bar Jaime’s Place to open on San Antonio’s West Side this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio's new Cuishe Cocina Mexicana offers 150 bottles of agave spirits — and toasted insects Read More

  3. Gov. Abbott gives Texas counties option to reopen bars at 50% capacity on October 14 Read More

  4. San Antonio chefs behind Mixtli unveil Kumo, contemporary Mexican with a Japanese twist Read More

  5. San Antonio's Pearl complex to welcome new spot with accessible approach to French comfort food Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation