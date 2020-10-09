No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 9, 2020

Conservation Society of San Antonio to hold NIOSA-style fall celebration in November

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / LIVEITUPSA
  • Instagram / liveitupsa
The Conservation Society of San Antonio will hold a “Fall Heritage Festival” at La Villita on Friday, November 6, featuring NIOSA-adjacent food, booze and entertainment.

“This is not a NIOSA celebration, but San Antonians will notice many welcome comparisons to NIOSA in food and drink,” Conservation Society President Patti Zaiontz said in a release. “The spread-out nature of this festival will hearken back to the roots of our first festivals on the grounds of Mission San Jose.”



Attendance will max out at 1,000, so those interested in the pricey, three-hour-long soiree better get cracking on getting tickets — sales went live Friday morning. Each $125 ticket is all-inclusive and allows attendees access to visit all food and drink booths. Two local bands will be on hand to entertain.

Confirmed food booths include Mr. Chicken (to sate that chicken on a stick craving), Maria’s Tortillas, Bongo K Bobs, German Sausage and more. Drink booths will offer imported and domestic beers, wine margaritas, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

To throw an event that is “smart, small and careful” the Society will follow safety and sanitation procedures such as enforced social distancing and mask-wearing when guests aren't seated.

The festival will run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Electronic tickets are available at the NIOSA and Conservation Society of San Antonio websites.

