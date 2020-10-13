1800 Tequila debuts gorgeous pop surrealist bottles featuring work by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel

click to enlarge
Jalisco, Mexico-based 1800 Tequila celebrates the tenth anniversary of its Essential 1800 Artists Series
this year, and they’re going all out with six limited-edition bottles displaying original Pop Surrealism works by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel.
The Essential 1800 Artists Series
has featured collaborations with many world-renowned artists and their estates. Past artists include Shantell Martin, Enoc Perez, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. The project aims to create cultural conversations by giving artists an alternative canvas to reach new audiences, turning limited-edition bottles of 1800 Silver Tequila into instant collector's items.
"It has been an exciting challenge to design my first series of tequila bottles for this 10th anniversary of the Essential 1800 Artists Series
," Okuda said in a release. "I loved working with this new format, which I view as a canvas immersed in liquid. As an artist, I need to create in order to be happy and my biggest motivation is the enjoyment I get in discovery and encouraging cultural dialogue."
This year's Essential 1800 Artists Series
ups the virtual ante with an AR experience that transforms each bottle into a Snapchat marker, launching an eye-catching and unique filter for fans to engage with Okuda-themed lenses.
Art — and tequila — lovers can purchase a $34 limited-edition Okuda-designed bottle at the Reserve Bar website
.
