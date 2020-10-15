No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Bexar County Greenies Urban Farm hosts planting ceremony of inaugural crops

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM

Thursday morning, the first plants were introduced to the soil at Bexar County's new Greenies Urban Farm, a plot of land that will provide produce to the San Antonio Food Bank and local food pantries.

A short distance west of the AT&T Center, the once-vacant, 10-acre span of land has been transformed into a greenspace that will eventually include demonstration and teaching gardens, an outdoor classroom and kitchen, a 300-person event center, farmer’s market and more, according to a release.



Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert joined SA Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper and District Extension Administrator of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Michael Haynes to plant the first of many cool-weather vegetables to commemorate the completion of the first phase of the project.

Greenies Urban Farm is located in the vacant lot across from 1604 Sherman, behind Wheatley Middle School on San Antonio’s East Side.

