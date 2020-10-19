San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co. snags silver medal for American pilsner at national beer competition

click to enlarge Courtesy Great American Beer Festival

The 2020 Great American Beer Festival awarded a silver medal to San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing for their work on Imagine A World With Beer Cellars Instead Of 401Ks, an American Pilsner that prevailed over 118 other entries.Freetail was one of ten Texas breweries to receive medals at the 2020 competition, and the sole San Antonio brewery to place in one of the festival's 91 beer style categories.“This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced,” Chris Swersey, competition manager of the Great American Beer Festival, said in a release. “We hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”2020 marked the 34th edition of the celebrated nationwide competition, which evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place.“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” Swersey said.Imagine A World With Beer Cellars Instead Of 401Ks is available in a 4 pack of 16oz cans ($10) from the Freetail taproom, located at 2000 S. Presa. The taproom is open Thursday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.