Monday, November 2, 2020

Rib-shaped pork patty fans rejoice: McDonald’s bringing back cult favorite McRib Sandwich

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY MCDONALD'S
  • Courtesy McDonald's
You read that right: McDonalds' cult favorite McRib sandwich is back. Somehow, it keeps coming back.

This fall, the McRib — so named even though it contains no actual ribs — will make its first appearance in roughly a decade. And, as per previous reintroductions, the return will likely be met by fanatical squeals from fast-food aficionados across the nation.



“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” Linda VanGosen, Mickey D's vice president of menu innovation, said in a statement. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib.”

Critics might argue that McRib virgins can get an idea of that taste by sinking their teeth into a yoga mat. However, lovers of the saucy, processed-meat sando will certainly beg to differ.

Though it’s advertised as containing “seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles,” the 500-calorie sandwich contains more than 70 ingredients — assuming its composition hasn't changed since 2011. The ingredients in that iteration include azodicarbonamide, a flour-bleaching agent used in the production of foamed plastics such as yoga mats and the soles of shoes.

Yummy.

The fast food giant will bring back the menu item to all 14,400 of its U.S. restaurants starting December 2. If you're a fan, get ready to stock up.

