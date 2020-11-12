No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Pearl Farmers Market offering everything-but-the-bird holiday meal kits for curbside pickup

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge Whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans is one fresh vegetable option included with the Pearl Farmers Market Curbside Thanksgiving Meal Kit - COURTESY OF PEARL
  • Courtesy of Pearl
  • Whipped sweet potatoes with candied pecans is one fresh vegetable option included with the Pearl Farmers Market Curbside Thanksgiving Meal Kit
The Pearl's Farmers Market is offering Thanksgiving meal kits for those looking to add more fresh veggies to their holiday feast.

The $150 kit includes ingredients to create everything for a Turkey Day spread — except the turkey. However, home cooks can choose to harvest (heh) a pasture-raised bird from the Farmers Market for an additional cost. Same goes for homemade pies and pumpkin centerpieces.



The box — available for curbside pickup — includes ingredients to create three sides, gravy, a salad, dinner rolls and what's being billed as a Pearl-exclusive cranberry compote. Purchasers have a choice between three potato-focused sides, two different types of stuffing and three varieties of vegetable dishes.

The box serves six and includes recipe cards and ingredients sourced from more than 20 local vendors.

The Pearl Farmers Market is taking orders via its website, and customers can pick up their meal kits on Tuesday, November 24, from 3-7 p.m.

