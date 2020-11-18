No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

San Antonio-area Andalusia Whiskey Co. releases special bottled in bond Texas whiskey

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 1:52 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / ANDALUSIAWHISKEYCO
  • Instagram / andalusiawhiskeyco
Andalusia Whiskey Co. — located just north of SA in Blanco, Texas — has released a Bottled in Bond Single Malt that’s produced "grain to glass" right here in the Lone Star State.

To be bottled in bond, the whiskey must meet all of the qualifications for its category plus be distilled by one distillery, in one season, by one master distiller. Then, it's aged in new charred oak barrels for at least four years in a bonded warehouse and bottled at 100 proof.



Basically, bottled in bond whiskey is the best stuff, as it’s produced under the strictest standards for distillation.

"Quality and authenticity have been our focus from day one," Andalusia Whiskey Co. Co-Founder Ty Phelps said in a release. "We always knew we wanted to create a bottle in bond whiskey because it represented quality."

Described as a “bourbon lover single malt,” the Bottled in Bond Single Malt is light on the smoke with flavors of chocolate, dark cherries, vanilla, oak and leather.

The new whiskey is available for purchase at the distillery or online.

If you’re planning to give the gift of firewater this holiday season, note that Texas laws prohibit whiskey from being shipped, so online sales must be picked up at the distillery, located at 6462 N US Hwy 281, in Blanco.

