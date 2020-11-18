No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Shiner Bock brings gold home to Texas after flagship brew wins in top international beer competition

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY SHINER BOCK
  • Courtesy Shiner Bock
Shiner Bock has more than the Thanksgiving season to celebrate.

The Texas brewery's most popular quaff, Shiner Bock, landed a gold medal at the 2020 European Beer Star competition in Nuremberg, Germany. The American-style dark lager placed at the top of the class in the Session Beer category of the prestigious competition.



“We are very proud of our flagship Shiner Bock, so to receive this gold medal for it from one of the largest and most competitive beer competitions in the world is incredibly gratifying,” Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a release.

Some 2,000 beers from more than 40 countries competed at the European Beer Star, where a 72-member panel of master brewers, beer sommeliers and connoisseurs took part in a two-and-a-half-day blind tasting.

This year’s gold medal marks the 111-year-old brewery’s second European Beer Star gold medal win. The brewery, based in Shiner, is owned by San Antonio beer distributor the Gambrinus Co.

