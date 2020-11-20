Prepare your pocketbook for parking lot changes at San Antonio’s Pearl development

click to enlarge Nick Simonite

Get ready to spend even more money when visiting San Antonio’s Pearl complex.The popular mixed-used development is accelerating a project to offer more vehicle-free, pedestrian-focused areas, effectively eliminating the free Full Goods parking lot on the complex’s north side.“As Pearl evolves, we seek to build pedestrian connectivity and increased green space. This evolution requires us to treat parking as an amenity with a tiered approach — from premium to free,” Pearl Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso said in a statement.Beginning this month, Pearl will partner with LAZ Parking to manage its nearly 3,000 parking spots. Parking Ambassadors will manage inventory and flow, and guests will be prompted to use a text-to-pay interface, depending on which tier they’ve elected to park.Premium parking will range from $6-10 depending on the number of hours selected. There will still be free spots in the Koehler garage.The Full Goods parking lot will transform to green space similar to those in front of the Bottling Department food hall and the restaurant Cured. Construction on the Full Goods green space will begin early next year and is estimated to be completed by fall of 2021.The Stable Lot — off Avenue A — is the first lot to transition to the pay-to-park model, already charging by-the-hour rates for its 65-plus spaces.