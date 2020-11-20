No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 20, 2020

Prepare your pocketbook for parking lot changes at San Antonio’s Pearl development

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge NICK SIMONITE
  • Nick Simonite
Get ready to spend even more money when visiting San Antonio’s Pearl complex.

The popular mixed-used development is accelerating a project to offer more vehicle-free, pedestrian-focused areas, effectively eliminating the free Full Goods parking lot on the complex’s north side.



“As Pearl evolves, we seek to build pedestrian connectivity and increased green space. This evolution requires us to treat parking as an amenity with a tiered approach — from premium to free,” Pearl Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Fauerso said in a statement.

Beginning this month, Pearl will partner with LAZ Parking to manage its nearly 3,000 parking spots. Parking Ambassadors will manage inventory and flow, and guests will be prompted to use a text-to-pay interface, depending on which tier they’ve elected to park.

Premium parking will range from $6-10 depending on the number of hours selected. There will still be free spots in the Koehler garage.

The Full Goods parking lot will transform to green space similar to those in front of the Bottling Department food hall and the restaurant Cured. Construction on the Full Goods green space will begin early next year and is estimated to be completed by fall of 2021.

click to enlarge Construction on the Full Goods green space will begin early next year and is estimated to be completed by fall of 2021. - COURTESY PEARL
  • Courtesy Pearl
  • Construction on the Full Goods green space will begin early next year and is estimated to be completed by fall of 2021.

The Stable Lot — off Avenue A — is the first lot to transition to the pay-to-park model, already charging by-the-hour rates for its 65-plus spaces.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio H-E-B employee posts tongue-in-cheek — but useful — holiday shopping tips on Reddit Read More

  2. San Antonio-based H-E-B amends purchasing limits amid second wave of COVID-19 pandemic Read More

  3. Chef at the helm of anticipated Southtown San Antonio oyster bar shares a longtime family recipe Read More

  4. Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman's Mr. Juicy expertly trolls rival burger joint with road sign Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation