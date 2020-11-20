San Antonio brothers behind La Panadería honored with national community involvement award

click to enlarge Courtesy World Bread Awards USA

San Antonio brothers David and José Cáceres — purveyors of Mexican "bread cultura" via their two La Panadería restaurants — have won the Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes honor.The awards recognize bread makers from five regions of the United States who undertook altruistic initiatives to help others during the COVID-19 crisis. The San Antonio bakers won for the Southwest region.When the Cáceres brothers' restaurants were shut down because of the pandemic, they began offering curbside and delivery services to supply essential items such as bread, eggs and milk as grocery store inventories dwindled.The brothers then expanded their business further, offering online ordering and two-day statewide shipping for pan dulce, so that they could continue to share the Mexican treats with the rest of the Lone Star State.In pre-COVID times, the Tiptree World Bread Awards simply celebrated — you guessed it — bread. Bakeries around the country delivered loaves to Manhattan annually for assessment by a panel of esteemed judges.However, this year the awards recognize the people behind those loaves — bakers, millers and farmers who have supported their communities."The efforts of the bread community during these challenging times have been truly inspiring.” Tiptree Joint Managing Director Scott Goodfellow said in a release. “We are delighted that this year’s awards have been able to shine a light on their incredible endeavors.”