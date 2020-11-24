No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

South San Antonio gordita shop offering midweek BOGO deal to close out the year

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 1:26 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / LALASGORDITAS
  • Instagram / lalasgorditas
We’ve all felt the weight of a midweek slump, especially this year. So, when a San Antonio small business unveils a meal deal that features tasty grub and savings, well, it's hard not to take note.

Southside eatery Lala’s Gordita’s this week began offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal that serves up two meals for less than $15. One combo runs $8.99, meaning the second is just $4.50.



Lala's Poquito de Todo combo includes two puffy tacos filled with either beef or chicken, a bean roll, a guacamole cup and iced tea.

The Southside gem, which stone-grinds its masa daily, is making the offer available Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through the end of the year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. North San Antonio restaurant will offer free seafood to first 30 guests at grand opening Read More

  2. San Antonio community rushes to rescue local Nestle Toll House bakery from closure Read More

  3. Team of San Antonio bartenders dominates the 2020 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl Read More

  4. Dress up your holiday spread with San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid’s fresh cranberry relish recipe Read More

  5. San Antonio Botanical Garden to host virtual holiday-themed cooking classes led by local chef Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation