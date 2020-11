San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal travels to Denver to participate in cannabis-infused dinner

click to enlarge Courtesy Homegrown Chef

Villarreal visits one of Denver's top dispensaries and grow houses, Den-Rec, to procure product for a multi-course cannabis-infused dinner.

San Antonio-based culinary showhas dropped a new episode featuring Harold Sims, the Denver-based chef who grabbed attention as a winner on Netflix's new show Cooked With Cannabis The new episode of the online series, called "Cooking with Cannabis — A Mile High," features Sims as a guest of Alamo City chef Edward Villarreal, the program's host.In the new episode, Villarreal and Sims visit one of Denver's top dispensaries before presenting a multi-course cannabis-infused pop-up dinner for friends and guests."Not only does cannabis bring a bunch of health benefits, but seeing firsthand the economic impact it has had on Colorado — from the educational system to the highways — is just mind-blowing,” Villarreal said in a statement. "We learned so much on this trip, and we wanted to share that journey with our viewers and maybe help open up some minds in Texas.”The latest episode of Homegrown Chef can be viewed on the show’s website