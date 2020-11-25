No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Texas' Garrison Brothers Distillery celebrates releases its first-ever rye whiskey at drive-thru event

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY GARRISON BROTHERS
  • Courtesy Garrison Brothers
In the tiny town of Hye, an hour north of San Antonio, the team at Garrison Brothers Distillery has been hard at work developing its first-ever rye whiskey.

And on December 5 — the day Prohibition was repealed 87 years ago — Texans will be able to taste the results. The whiskey maker will debut the booze via an on-site, socially distanced drive-thru event at its distillery.



Dubbed Hye Rye, the 98-proof sauce pays homage to rye whiskey's long roots in American distilling history. Rye was enjoyed widely by Americans before Prohibition, but its popularity fell off until a recent resurgence.

Garrison Brothers' limited-run take on the style boasts spicy notes of pepper, grass and grain, according to tasting notes.

“It’s an honor to create Garrison Brother’s first-ever rye whiskey,'' Master Distiller Donnis Todd said in a release. “Although the quantity is limited, we are excited to hear what fans think of this experimental release.”

Hye Rye will be available exclusively at the Hye distillery. The bottles, which are limited to two per person, retail for $99.99.

