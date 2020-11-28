No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, November 28, 2020

San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia offering 'Light up the Night' holiday packages

Posted By on Sat, Nov 28, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / HOTELVALENCIARW
  • Instagram / hotelvalenciarw
If there’s one thing the San Antonio River Walk does correctly, it’s holiday decor. San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia has taken advantage of the festive air of thePaseo del Rio, debuting new “Light up the Night” packages.

The seasonal offering include fancy accommodations for two and tacks on a special treat: a pair of complimentary tickets to float down the SA River in a boat beneath millions of twinkling lights.



The seasonal packages start at $149 nightly and run all the way to nearly $1800 for the hotel's Presidential Suite.

Of course, travel during a worsening pandemic has become something of an anomaly, which may explain why the hotel is looking for any extra perk — including holiday lights — to draw people out.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two San Antonio-area butcher shops named best in America by Food & Wine magazine Read More

  2. Tandem, a new coffee shop in San Antonio's Southtown, will hold soft opening this weekend Read More

  3. Despite global pandemic, Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos scores $400 million investment deal Read More

  4. Prepare your pocketbook for parking lot changes at San Antonio’s Pearl development Read More

  5. Texas' Garrison Brothers Distillery celebrates releases its first-ever rye whiskey at drive-thru event Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation