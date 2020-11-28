San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia offering 'Light up the Night' holiday packages

click image Instagram / hotelvalenciarw

If there’s one thing the San Antonio River Walk does correctly, it’s holiday decor. San Antonio’s Hotel Valencia has taken advantage of the festive air of thePaseo del Rio, debuting new “Light up the Night” packages.The seasonal offering include fancy accommodations for two and tacks on a special treat: a pair of complimentary tickets to float down the SA River in a boat beneath millions of twinkling lights.The seasonal packages start at $149 nightly and run all the way to nearly $1800 for the hotel's Presidential Suite.Of course, travel during a worsening pandemic has become something of an anomaly, which may explain why the hotel is looking for any extra perk — including holiday lights — to draw people out.