Mexican steakhouse Bovino’s Churrascaria opening first U.S. location in San Antonio next month

Bovino’s Churrascaria — a Mexico-based Brazilian steakhouse with locations in luxurious vacay spots Play del Carmen and Cancun — will open its first U.S. location this December in the Alamo City.
According to the eatery’s Facebook page
, the spot will bring “traditional experiences of the Brazilian Churrasco” to the Shops at La Cantera in far Northwest San Antonio.
"Churrasco" refers to a Portuguese and Spanish style of grilled meat that's prominent in the cuisine of Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. In Bovino’s case, staff will serve meats Brazilian-style, slicing orders tableside off large skewers.
The restaurant’s online menu
boasts more than 50 dishes, including ceviche, salads, pasta and vegetables to accompany premium cuts of beef, lamb, pork and fowl. The eatery will also offer a full bar as well as an extensive wine menu.
The website has yet to be updated to include full details for the SA location, but if the Mexico location price points are universal, Bovino's will have to be a super-special-occasion kind of eatery. According to the website, one "Bovino’s Plus" experience is listed at a staggering $680. And that price tag — it's unclear whether that's for a table or one guest — doesn't include drinks or desserts.
The Current
was unable to reach the SA location by phone to clarify the pricing.
Bovino’s Churrascaria will open its location at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 11200, in mid-December.
