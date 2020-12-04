San Antonio's vegan-friendly Avocado Cafe searches for new owner

click image
Hidden in a small mixed-use village in Northeast San Antonio, family-owned Avocado Cafe & Juice Bar has been a vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free oasis for nearly a decade.
Now, after the death of the family patriarch Scott Floyd last year, the rest of the family is putting the cozy, health-conscious eatery up for sale.
“When my dad passed, that was the catalyst for us to move,” owner Tripp Floyd told the Current
. “Business was good, and we have an amazing following who has been so supportive, so ideally someone would just take over Avocado Cafe.”
With plans to move to Colorado to be closer to other family members, the Floyds are now searching for someone willing to build on the cafe's culinary legacy.
“There are not a lot of options out there, in terms of places that focus on dietary restrictions, especially since COVID has shut down a lot of small businesses,” Floyd said. “We hope to keep that alive in San Antonio. You know, if someone wanted to take over an established brand, we have an opportunity to continue to provide a service to the community.”
The 2,300-square-foot space includes a dining room and a commercial kitchen plus furniture that Scott and his mother GG picked up from around the globe during stints in the U.S. military.
“We could either sell it, because it’s nice stuff, or try to give someone some help,” Floyd said. “There needs to be more help, person to person. This is such a divisive time that, if we can provide support for someone starting out, we want to do that.”
Avocado Cafe & Juice Bar is located at Bracken Village. Those interested in seeing the space can contact Tripp Floyd via Avocado Cafe's Facebook page
.
