Thursday, December 10, 2020

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias shouts out to San Antonio Mexican restaurant in Reddit AMA

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge NETFLIX / ANTHONY NUNEZ
  • Netflix / Anthony Nunez
San Diego-born actor and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias participated in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session Wednesday, answering hard-hitting questions about career, family and — of course — food.

The Alamo City received a special nod when user 'Fun-ghoul' asked: “Where's your favorite city in the US (or the world I guess) for food?”



The stand-up special and feature film star answered, simply, “San Antonio, Texas ... Garcia's Mexican Restaurant.”

click image REDDIT / GABRIELIGLESIAS1
  • Reddit / GabrielIglesias1
User 'slowfloyd' elaborated on the eatery’s offerings, telling the AMA spectators, “For those that don’t know, Garcia’s is tiny and only open for breakfast and lunch, but their food is amazing, definitely worth the wait for a table to open up. It’s quintessential mom and pop.”

click image REDDIT / GABRIELIGLESIAS1
  • Reddit / GabrielIglesias1

The revered Tex-Mex hole in the wall is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road. It's open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

