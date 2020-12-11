No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Rosario’s owner pumps the brakes on plans to rehab two long-empty downtown San Antonio buildings

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 1:16 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Screen Capture / Google Street View
Lisa Wong, owner of SA eateries Ácenar and Rosario’s, has put her plans to rehabilitate two long-empty downtown buildings on hold, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

"When COVID-19 hit, we paused to focus on my hospitality-driven businesses’ needs, and assess the long-term effects of the pandemic," Wong told the Business Journal.



The downtown buildings — which previously housed a bookstore and a clothing store — will eventually become a mixed-use development boasting roughly 2,000 square feet of retail space and 1,100 square feet of storage.

Wong told the Business Journal that the project was originally supposed to begin early this year, but is now slated for a fourth quarter 2021 start date. According to Wong, the rehab will be complete a year later.

The historic buildings are located at 114 Main Plaza, opposite the San Fernando Cathedral.

Wong is currently embroiled in another development process, recently gaining approval from a city commission to demolish most of the historic El Mirador building on South St. Mary’s Street to build a new home for Mexican eatery Rosario’s, which she has owned for 28 years.

