The Alamo throws it back to the mid-1800s in upcoming virtual cooking class

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / officialalamo
The Alamo is partnering with Airbnb Online Experiences to hold a virtual cooking class that will feature cooking techniques from the 19th century.
Using an open fire in the Living History Encampment at the historic site, Alamo Living History Manager Tim Hicks will guide participants through the preparation of several holiday-inspired recipes while they follow along in their own kitchens.
"We believe that food is a great way to connect people with history," Hicks said in a release. "This class is an opportunity to experience the Alamo from a new angle, and will be a great way to get into the holiday spirit. These historic dishes would make a fine addition to any holiday dinner.”
Hicks plans to share stories about the Alamo and a bit of history on Victorian Christmases, as well as lead a roundtable discussion with participants to talk about their favorite holiday traditions.
The virtual class will take place next Saturday, December 20, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The menu is not yet available, but an ingredient list, recipes, and tips will be sent to registered viewers in advance.
Tickets — $35 per person — are available online
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.