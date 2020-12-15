No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

San Antonio bartenders will marry tiki cocktails and local rock music in inaugural pop-up event

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 11:47 AM

Alamo City bartenders Nicholas Ivarra and Adrian Cardenas will throw a tiki-fueled pop up event next week focused on their love of rock music and Polynesian cocktails.

The event, dubbed Denim and Leather, will allow attendees to tip back tiki-tastic spirits while enjoying recorded music from local rock acts.



Ivarra — who currently shakes thing up at Best Quality Daughter and Francis Bogside — will join his brother-in-rum Adrian Cardenas — a bartender at Southtown’s Hot Joy — in taking over newly opened downtown spot Tony’s Siesta. The Monday, December 21, event will include a menu of tiki cocktails with a San Antonio twist.

“What I love about tiki culture is the escapism side of things,” Ivarra told the Current. “You're able to go on vacation, or escape reality, at said place. With tiki bars there's just something that makes everyone happy ... whether it's the beverages or decor, it always has a very fun atmosphere and great vibes.”

Both bartenders have been active in the SA music scene for over 15 years, and the guys are hoping to bring their bar and band families together to celebrate their favorite style of libation with a socially distanced end-of-the-year bash.

“Denim and Leather is a rock 'n' roll collective that Adrian and I started,” Ivarra said. “This project is a way to promote bars and restaurants in this time of need. Being a part of the music scene was our first love, and now we love the hospitality industry so much. We've all taken a huge hit but this pop-up is for the industry and all of our families.”

The Denim and Leather pop-up will start at 8 p.m. and run until close — or when the rum runs out. Tony’s Siesta, located at 206 Brooklyn Ave., offers indoor and outdoor space as well as rotating food trucks to sate rum-soaked appetites.

