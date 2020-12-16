Dough Pizzeria temporarily closing both San Antonio locations to ensure safety of staff

click to enlarge Jess Elizarraras

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana is temporarily closing both of its San Antonio locations to ensure the safety of its staff, according to a post on its Facebook page

The popular and critically lauded pizza chain said it shut the locations at Hemisfair and on Blanco Road for a few days "out of an abundance of caution."

The post didn't say whether any of the restaurants' staff or a recent diner had tested positive for the coronavirus."We want to make sure our staff is safe and healthy before serving our loyal guests," the post reads. "Thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times."The post comes as San Antonio health officials reported that 120 patients were admitted to local hospitals Tuesday to treat COVID-19 infections, a record high in daily admissions. Officials also reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases that day.Dough closed its San Antonio restaurants for much of the summer as COVID-19 cases spiked, then began serving again in October.