No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Dough Pizzeria temporarily closing both San Antonio locations to ensure safety of staff

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge JESS ELIZARRARAS
  • Jess Elizarraras
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana is temporarily closing both of its San Antonio locations to ensure the safety of its staff, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The popular and critically lauded pizza chain said it shut the locations at Hemisfair and on Blanco Road for a few days "out of an abundance of caution."



The post didn't say whether any of the restaurants' staff or a recent diner had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We want to make sure our staff is safe and healthy before serving our loyal guests," the post reads. "Thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times."

The post comes as San Antonio health officials reported that 120 patients were admitted to local hospitals Tuesday to treat COVID-19 infections, a record high in daily admissions. Officials also reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases that day.

Dough closed its San Antonio restaurants for much of the summer as COVID-19 cases spiked, then began serving again in October. 

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now
Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owner of San Antonio's Hot Joy tweets pic of robber, threatens to 'cover him in crab fat caramel' Read More

  2. San Antonio Food Bank to hold largest holiday food distribution of 2020 at AT&T Center Tuesday Read More

  3. Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Company strikes major deal with Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Read More

  5. San Antonio bartenders will marry tiki cocktails and local rock music in inaugural pop-up event Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation