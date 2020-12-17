Texas craft brewer Karbach will release a canned Ranch Water cocktail in 2021

click to enlarge Courtesy Karbach Brewing Co.

Another Texas brewery is jumping in on the canned cocktail trend in 2021.Houston's Karbach Brewing Co. — of Love Street Blonde and Hopadillo IPA fame — will blend a hard seltzer with lime and agave to pay homage to the popular cocktail, which contains tequila, lime juice and fizzy water."Something that took a long time for us to get just right was creating a super clean finish devoid of any aftertaste,” Marbach Marketing Manager David Graham said in a statement. “Our Ranch Water lets the agave and lime really shine without any artificial flavors. It is incredibly refreshing and we know folks are going to really enjoy kicking back on a hot afternoon with a Ranch Water or two.”Karbach’s Ranch Water will clock in at 4.5% ABV, with just 90 calories. The brewery will release the product in January — perfect for those “new year, new me” resolution Instagram posts, of course.