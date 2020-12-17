No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Texas craft brewer Karbach will release a canned Ranch Water cocktail in 2021

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY KARBACH BREWING CO.
  • Courtesy Karbach Brewing Co.
Another Texas brewery is jumping in on the canned cocktail trend in 2021.

Houston's Karbach Brewing Co. — of Love Street Blonde and Hopadillo IPA fame — will blend a hard seltzer with lime and agave to pay homage to the popular cocktail, which contains tequila, lime juice and fizzy water.



"Something that took a long time for us to get just right was creating a super clean finish devoid of any aftertaste,” Marbach Marketing Manager David Graham said in a statement. “Our Ranch Water lets the agave and lime really shine without any artificial flavors. It is incredibly refreshing and we know folks are going to really enjoy kicking back on a hot afternoon with a Ranch Water or two.”

Karbach’s Ranch Water will clock in at 4.5% ABV, with just 90 calories. The brewery will release the product in January — perfect for those “new year, new me” resolution Instagram posts, of course.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Cool-weather cocktails: warm up to these drinks from San Antonio bartenders
The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now
Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The 11 most exciting new restaurants in San Antonio right now Read More

  2. Dough Pizzeria temporarily closing both San Antonio locations to ensure safety of staff Read More

  3. Awaited downtown San Antonio tiki bar Hugman's Oasis set to open in early 2021 Read More

  4. Magnolia Pancake Haus sets Friday opening for new Northeast San Antonio location Read More

  5. Owner of San Antonio's Hot Joy tweets pic of robber, threatens to 'cover him in crab fat caramel' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation